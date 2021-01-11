Local church putting on monthly women’s event

Victory Life Church is kicking off a monthly series of women’s meetings for 2021.

The meetings will begin Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. with “some pretty incredible topics,” the church announced.

Summer Bradshaw will share insights after attending a Women’s Retreat at “Limitless Church” in Fayetteville, Georgia. Pastor ‘Real Talk Kim’, who has “walked through hell and come out on fire,” is leading these retreats twice a year. She has written several bestsellers including one titled, “Shut Hell Up.”

The church says the events are for women “tired of running around in the same cycle and feeling like you’re not getting anywhere.”

Those who bring a friend will receive a special gift.

The meetings will be held in the art room at the Depot, 100 Depot Ave., in Caliente.