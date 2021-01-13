Cattlemen’s update goes virtual to provide market, production and research updates for 2020

LAS VEGAS – The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually in 2021, via Zoom, Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

“University faculty always look forward to making the rural tour to discuss livestock issues with Nevada ranchers and highlight current University research,” said Staci Emm, University of Nevada, Reno professor and Extension educator in Mineral County, who coordinates the program. “The livestock industry has been impacted by COVID with volatility in livestock prices, and it is imperative that we reach out to this audience to discuss these impacts. We know that not all our Nevada producers will be able to participate online. However, we are also calling them individually to see if we can send the program information. We do expect an audience that will reach well beyond Nevada to Western states.”

The event is led by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, and its Extension and Experiment Station units. The event is free this year, with partial funding provided by the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center.

In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded presentations from University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources Dean Bill Payne will be featured at the start of each of the four sessions. This year’s sessions include:

Session 1. Animal Health Tuesday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. – noon

Nevada State Veterinarian Update – Amy Mitchell, state veterinarian, Nevada Department of Agriculture

Local Nevada Veterinarians Update – Panelists include: Randy Wallstrum, Western Nevada; Jeffrey Oyler, Lahontan Valley Vet Clinic; and JJ Goicoechea, Eureka Valley Vet

Feed Trials Research – Mozart Fonseca, assistant professor of agriculture; University of Nevada, Reno

Youth for the Quality Care of Animals/Prepare to Respond – Lindsay Chichester, assistant professor and Extension educator in Douglas County; University of Nevada, Reno

Session 2. Livestock Processing and Slaughter, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cattle Price Dynamics: Markets, Feedlots and Packers – Brett Crosby, co-owner, Custom Ag Solutions

Nevada Beef Checkoff Activities – Jill Scolfield, producer relations, California/Nevada Beef Council

University of Nevada, Reno’s Mobile Slaughter Project – Staci Emm, professor and Extension educator in Mineral County; University of Nevada, Reno

Wet Versus Dry Aging Your Meat – Amilton DeMello, assistant professor of agriculture; University of Nevada, Reno

Session 3. Economic Overview of Agriculture in Nevada, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. – noon

National Market Update for Nevada Ag Products – Malieka Bordigioni, research manager with economics, Extension and the Experiment Station; University of Nevada, Reno

Western States Cattle, Hay and Dairy Economic Outlook – Shannon Neibergs, economist, Washington State University; and director, Western Risk Management Extension Center

Cattle Buyer Panel: What You Should Know – Panelists include: Wade Small, Agri-beef; Mike Rucks, Cattle Operations, Harris Feeding Operations; David Stix, Stix Cattle Company

Nevada Weather Update: Drought – Stephanie McAfee, associate professor of geography and Nevada state climatologist; University of Nevada, Reno

Session 4. Rangelands and Rangeland Management, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Assessing the Conditions of Riparians and How They Relate to Rangeland Health Standards for Nevada:

Paul Meiman, associate professor of rangeland sciences and Extension specialist; University of Nevada, Reno

Barry Perryman, professor of rangeland sciences; University of Nevada, Reno

Brad Schultz, professor of rangeland sciences and Extension educator in Humboldt County; University of Nevada, Reno

Wild Horse and Burro Update – Perryman

Virtual Fencing Project Update – Meiman

Participants are asked to register in advance at https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sConbRpUS-ajCc9RjieYgw. To receive a producer packet of information, including the Red Book and a 2020 Noxious Weed Book, prior to the event, or for more information, contact Emm at emms@unr.edu or 775-475-4227. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Emm at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

The University of Nevada, Reno will offer the Cattlemen’s Update virtually this January, via Zoom, Jan. 12-13. Photo by Robert Moore, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.