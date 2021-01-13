Nevada artists have until Jan. 29 to apply for grant program

CARSON CITY — Nevada artists who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply through Jan. 29, 2021, for a $1,000 grant to be used to alleviate financial pressures due to COVID-19. Properly completed applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Artist Relief Grant program will be entered into a process for randomized selection. If application requests exceed funding available, the Nevada Arts Council will prioritize geographic diversity and underserved populations.

“The statewide shutdown in 2020 and subsequent economic pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted artists’ ability to earn income,” Nevada Arts Council Executive Director, Tony Manfredi, said. “Individual artists are critical to arts and culture creation in Nevada and they contribute to the recovery of Nevada communities and to the state’s artistic and cultural vibrancy. The Nevada Arts Council is pleased to provide financial assistance to these artists during a crucial time of need.”

For a list of eligibility requirements and a link to the online application, visit NVArtsCouncil.org/grants/grant-offerings.