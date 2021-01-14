Employment varied as Las Vegas and Reno regain jobs while Carson remains flat

CARSON CITY – The Silver State added back 9,200 jobs (0.7%) since October 2020 for a current employment total of 1,317,800, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2020 economic report. When compared to November 2019, jobs are still down by 109,500 (-7.7%). Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.1 percent in November 2020 compared to 11.9 percent in October. Area total employment estimates are seasonally adjusted to account for regularly seen economic trends, but estimates discussing sector employment and sub-state unemployment rates are not adjusted for seasonality.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent for November 2020.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) increased by 7,800 jobs (0.8%) since October 2020. Job losses in construction and leisure & hospitality offset the growth in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector which added 10,600 jobs (6.0%). Compared to November 2019, total employment declined by 107,100 jobs (-10.3%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 62,400 jobs (-21.4%). The unemployment rate for the area was 11.5 percent and is still the highest in the state.

The Reno MSA had an increase of 1,600 jobs (0.7%) since October 2020 with the professional and business services sector growing the most by 2,300 jobs (6.9%). Compared to November 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 12,600 jobs (-5.0%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 6,100 jobs (-15.9%). The unemployment rate in Reno is 5.4 percent compared to 2.7 percent last year.

The Carson City MSA remained unchanged at 29,500 jobs since October 2020 with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 100 jobs (2.4%). Compared to November 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 1,500 jobs (-4.8%) with government sector down the most by 300 jobs (-3.1%). The Carson MSA has an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in November 2020.

“Employment gains were mixed in November with the Las Vegas and Reno MSAs showing growth while the Carson City MSA remains mostly flat when accounting for seasonal patterns. Unemployment levels continued to decline across the state resulting in improvements in the unemployment rate in nearly all areas. Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic, with our economic outlook dependent on the response to COVID-19 including treatments, policy responses, and public compliance with measures to slow the spread of the disease,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

Additional Economic Report Highlights:

Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

· Las Vegas employment increased by 7,800 jobs (0.8%) since October 2020 and a decrease of 107,100 jobs (-10.3%) since November 2019.

· Reno employment had an increase of 1,600 jobs (0.7%) since October 2020 and a decrease of 12,600 jobs (-5.0%) since November 2019.

· Carson City employment had an increase of 0 jobs (0.0%) since October 2020 and a decrease of 1,500 jobs (-4.8%) since November 2019.

Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted):

· Las Vegas MSA’s unemployment was 11.5% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 13.7% and 3.6% in November 2019.

· Reno MSA’s unemployment was 5.4% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 6.3% and 2.7% in November 2019.

· Carson City MSA’s unemployment was 5.8% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 6.6% and 3.3% in November 2019.

· The unemployment rate in the Elko Micropolitan area was 3.8% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 4.2% and 2.6% in November 2019.

· The Fallon area’s unemployment was 4.1% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 4.5% and 3% in November 2019.

· The unemployment rate in Lyon County was 6.4% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 7% and 4% in November 2019.

· Douglas County’s unemployment rate was 5.6% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 6.6% and 3.4% in November 2019.

· The unemployment rate in Nye County was 7.6% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 8.9% and 4.4% in November 2019.

· The unemployment rate in the Winnemucca area was 3.9% in November 2020 compared to October 2020’s rate of 4.3% and 2.7% in November 2019.