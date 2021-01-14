Pioche among those receiving Nevada humanities grant

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Humanities announced that 47 Nevada Humanities Major Project Grants totaling $248,089 were awarded to fund humanities programs across Nevada.

The town of Pioche was rewarded $4,144 to hold a full-day, historic preservation and economic development workshop. Preserving and Promoting Pioche is the first step for a community-based vision and plan that unites the county, state agencies, and local organizations and businesses.

These grants are a part of their Fiscal Year 2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants to Support Public Humanities Projects. Historically Nevada Humanities has offered grants up to $5,000 and now has increased grant giving to $7,500. This is an increase of 150 percent in their project grantmaking capacity to meet the needs of Nevada’s cultural institutions. Annually Nevada Humanities offers grants of up to $7,500 to nonprofit organizations and government and tribal entities, such as libraries, museums, and schools to fund public and educational programs in the humanities. Major grant applicants requested and were awarded funds in a variety of amounts for projects that will take place across Nevada beginning November 1, 2020, and running through October 31, 2021.

“Our 2021 grant recipients truly reflect Nevada’s diverse communities that will benefit from these exciting and relevant humanities programs, events, and exhibits, especially in this time of great financial need across our state,” said Christina Barr, Executive Director of Nevada Humanities. “Through these grants, humanities programs are meeting real needs in communities, helping to preserve our cultural infrastructure, and connecting Nevadans at a time when connection is critical to our community health.” Additional grant funding is available as part of the FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants cycle. Nevada Humanities offers Mini-Grants (up to $2,000) and Planning Grants (up to $1,000). These grants are designed to respond to the year-round, immediate programmatic needs of Nevada cultural organizations by funding public humanities projects throughout the year with a flexible application deadline. Mini grants awards for humanities projects across Nevada have been increased by 100% for 2021. Applications for Nevada Humanities FY2021 Mini-Grants and Planning Grants are now being accepted at nevadahumanities.org.