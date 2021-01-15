Panaca Senior Center Updates

The Panaca senior center is interested in helping to plan and initiate a community garden for interested individuals or families. Each plot would be a raised 4×8 section and could be shared if desired. Eventually, a hoop house could be built around the garden to protect it from weather and hungry animals. Please contact Torrie Klomp at (775) 962-1130 if you are interested in taking part in this project or for more details.

The Panaca senior citizens’ quarterly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the senior center at 1:00 p.m. Discussion of a community garden will be held and voted on at that time, among other items.