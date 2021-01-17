Robyn Patrica Turley was born May 3, 1957 in Redding, California. She lived most of life in Pioche, Nevada. Robyn attended school in Pioche and Panaca, Nevada. She came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior as a child and attended Berean Baptist Church of Pioche, Nevada. Her family has many wonderful memories of her life.

Robyn is preceded in death by her brother Lloyd Paul Turley, grandparents Marion and Mae Turley, mother Patrica Fern Sears, aunt Nettie Mae Leonard, uncles David, Timothy, and John Turley.

Robyn is survived by her sister, Amy Sears of Pioche: aunt Lila Terry of Kasson, Minnesota and uncle Michael and Connie Turley of Pahrump, Nevada.