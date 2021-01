This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Along Main Street in Panaca, next to the post office, sits a relatively nondescript fence, separating the sidewalk from a series of large satellite dishes. But on the evening of Jan. 11, the fence was transformed into a place of hope. Along the gate, dozens of new coats, still wrapped in plastic to protect them […]