Letter to the Editor: Invocation in Commission Meeting

Dear Editor,

As a recent edition of the Lincoln County Record announced, meetings of the County Commissioners “typically” begin with an invocation and “local faith leaders” are often invited to offer it. But according to the Record’s article, the January 4, 2021, meeting would be quite different.

On January 4, 2021, Rajan Zed, President of the alleged Universal Society of Hinduism, would telephonically open the meeting with Hindu Mantras (a sacred utterance or spiritual sound in Hindu considered to possess mystical or spiritual results). He would then deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures, (an ancient Indo-European language of India, in which the Hindu scriptures are written and Indian languages are derived). After his Sanskrit delivery to the Commissioners, he would then read the English “interpretation” of his presentation.

Because an “invocation” is usually defined as a prayer invoking God’s presence, especially one said at the beginning of a religious service or public ceremony, questions surfaced by readers of Zed’s article to the Record, as to exactly what Rajan Zed was going to deliver as an “invocation”.

The Founding Fathers of this Country were Judeo-Christian thinkers and believers and their intention for prayers was to one God revealed in the Holy Bible and not to any other god. Our Pledge of Allegiance which recites we are “One Nation Under God” and our U.S. Currency bearing the phrase, “In God We Trust”, are two examples of One God that was held by our Nation’s Founders to be our One True God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. We are a Christian Nation.

God tells us in Exodus 20:3 – “You shall have no other gods before me”.

Hindus worship many gods and goddesses in addition to “Brahman”, who is believed to be the supreme god force present in all things.

America’s religious freedom is based on true Christian values, not on any contradictory religious value system.

Because of all the uncertainty behind the motives and agenda of Zed, two local Lincoln County Churches, the Berean Baptist Church Pastor and the leader of the Bible Talk Ministries, along with several church members, attended the Commissioner’s meeting on January 4, 2021, and were also given the opportunity to offer their invocation and to devote their prayers to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob after the “invocation” delivered by Rajan Zed. We are a Christian Nation and we are ONE NATION UNDER GOD who have enjoyed a multitude of blessings from God.

America will always need God’s blessings and assistance. He, and only He, must be made a vital part of everything we do… then He will guide us because we will be working to accomplish HIS purpose.

Diane Bradshaw

Panaca, Nevada