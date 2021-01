This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Photo by Mike Prince. As a new president assumes office in the United States, the pandemic remains a top challenge and a primary focus of the new administration. The day before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Jan. 20, the U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according […]