On January 12, 2021, Roberta Barto Prince peacefully passed away at the age of 73 after a valiant battle with Scleroderma and finally Covid-19.

Roberta was born on July 11,1947, to Lorraine and Emery Barto. She spent most of her life in Las Vegas raising her family and making countless friends. She loved meeting new people and learning about them. She was always proud to show pictures and videos of her family to others. Her kindness and beautiful smile touched everyone around her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lora, Brenda, and Becky, her 7 grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha, Victoria, Tyler, Tyler, Kenzie, Sydney, and her great grandson, Jayce. Her greatest joy was seeing her family together.

Roberta had a passion for the western lifestyle and cowboy culture. She loved watching movies and TV shows influenced by western behavior. Country music could be heard on her radio at all hours of the day and night, and she had a special fondness for Wrangler jeans and the cowboys who wore them.

The entire family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and love. Due to the pandemic, the celebration of Roberta’s life will be planned when conditions are more favorable.