The Lincoln County School Board met Jan. 13. School reports were received, and the future of high school sports was discussed. But first, the yearly business of reorganizing the board was conducted. Peggy Rowe was elected president of the board, while Carol Hansen took up the job of president pro-tempore. Another seat on the board […]