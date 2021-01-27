Retraining program available to out-of-work Nevadans

RENO — Nevada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many Nevadans have found themselves out of work. Through the Nevada Works Together program, out-of-work Nevadans can qualify for fast-track interviews with manufacturing companies and can get paid while learning on the job and taking online manufacturing courses.

The Hamilton Company and Arroweye Solutions have recently partnered with the Nevada Works Together program to offer career opportunities to laid-off workers. Hamilton has been a leading global manufacturer for more than 60 years, and it has one of its headquarters in Reno, Nevada. Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses, and its headquarters is in Henderson, Nevada.

The Nevada Works Together Programs also works other top manufacturing companies throughout the state, including Panasonic, Clickbond, Haws Corporation and Wabtec.

The manufacturing training is free for qualified Nevadans through a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. To be eligible for free training, people need to be Nevada residents with a high school diploma or equivalency.

“This manufacturing career training program offers an interactive and engaging foundation —- the first steps on the path toward a rewarding career,” said Emily Howarth, Emily Howarth, Professor of Electronics and Industrial Technology, and a manufacturing technician (MT1) certified trainer at Western Nevada College.

“The program is preparation to earn the nationally recognized Manufacturing Technician Level 1 (MT1) certification, endorsed by the National Association of Manufacturers and issued by the Manufacturing Skills Institute,” Howarth said.

“Students gain foundational knowledge and skills needed in advanced manufacturing, including basics of electricity, mechanical systems, tools and fasteners, quality, efficiency, measurement, workplace safety and math required on the job. Students explore chemistry concepts for material science, develop business acumen and learn troubleshooting techniques through problem-solving strategies,” she said.

The Manufacturing Technician (MT1) Express Online Certification Prep is offered through Western Nevada College in partnership with Empower America; Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Nevada Industry Excellence.Nevadans interested in switching gears into manufacturing can learn more at www.NevadaWorksTogether.com.