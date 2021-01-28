BLM aerially seeds 8,000-plus acre Brown Fire

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District in January finished aerially seeding nearly all of the 8,268 acres of the public and private lands burned in last June’s Brown Fire, south and east of Lund, Nev.

The 8,000-acre seeding, which took three days to complete, is part of the district’s Emergency Stabilization and Rehabilitation (ESR) plan. Other plan components are a 3,000-acre drill seeding with fire-resistant strips along 12 miles of roadway, fence repair, temporary fence construction and a temporary grazing closure. The treatments will be monitored for three years to determine their effectiveness.

The District has developed ESR plans for eight of last season’s wildfires, the Bishop, Meadow Valley, Miller, Stewart Canyon and Twin fires in Lincoln County, and Baldy, Brown and Flat fires in White Pine County.