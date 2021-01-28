Keeping the faith for the Clark County Fair

By NICK YAMASHITA

LOGANDALE – As the new year has begun, the hot topic in the Moapa Valley communities is whether the Clark County Fair will be held this year or whether Logandale will go another year without its main headline event. The answer to that question is yet unclear.

“At this time, no official decision has been made by the Board of Directors regarding this year’s Fair,” stated Todd Robison, the Executive Director of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo. “We are as much in the dark as you are.”

Fair Manager Kevin Willard said that he hopes to have more information by month’s end. “We will plan to do a full media release when we figure out more at that time,” Willard said. “We are waiting, too!”

Though things are unknown and uncertainty fills the air about the fair happening, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick seems upbeat about the Fair’s prospects.

“We have to have the Fair happen!” Kirkpatrick said in an interview last week. “It is so good for our community. It is at the top of our list of events and things being opened for the community. That has been my goal lately to get our economy open and going again. And the Clark County Fair is a must for that.”

Kirkpatrick acknowledged that the Fair is essential to Moapa Valley and all of Southern Nevada. “It teaches so much history, tradition and educates our children,” she said. “It boosts the small businesses and brings money in that we need to recover. We’ve got to stabilize our economy, and the Fair is one way to accomplish that.”

But whether the Fair happens or not, the organizers of the 2021 Clark County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA) Show and Auction are determined that their show will go on.

In an interview last week, CCJLA Secretary Missy Hardy said that, no matter what, the show and auction will happen this year.

“We have several plan contingency options available to us that will keep us going whether the fair happens or not,” Hardy said. “The CCJLA plans to move forward with or without the Fair. Our board met together this past September and decided that ‘the show MUST go on!’”

Hardy said that the Association will continue with Plan A, which is to participate, as usual, in the Fair.

“The plans will only switch to Plan B, C, or D if needed,” she said. “We are 100 percent committed to making sure these youth exhibitors have a successful show and sale this year.”

There are sure to be some changes this year, though, for livestock auctions and exhibitions. Affiliation with 4H and FFA is not required to participate in the livestock show this year.

“Due to COVID regulations it would be almost impossible for the 4H and FFA involvement with the show,” Hardy said. “They have strict guidelines set in place that would not be able to fit within the show.”

Hardy continued with more of the CCJLA contingency planning.

“Plan C involves a location change for the event in hopes to run a ‘normal’ show,” Hardy said. “We are keeping Lincoln County, Nev. and Washington County, Utah as back-up locations for our Show as well. But let’s hope the fair resumes and Plan A works out.”

The very last option is for the Association to put on a virtual online auction, Hardy said.

“We truly hope not to get there, though,” she said.

Whether the 2021 Fair will go on is still uncertain and making plans for it are equally unclear. But there is still a hope that the fair will take place in April and that some normalcy will be restored again to the Southern Nevada economy.

“We are keeping the faith and working on it!” Kirkpatrick affirmed. “We are determined to do everything possible to make the Fair happen.”