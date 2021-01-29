Basketball team selling pizzas for big game

Although basketball season is not happening this year, the Pahranagat Valley boys basketball team nonetheless is offering something they hope you will enjoy.

Coach Michael Strong said the team is selling family-sized Papa Murphy’s pizzas as households prepare to watch the Super Bowl.

Orders must be placed by Jan. 31 and will be delivered on the afternoon of Feb. 6. The Super Bowl is Feb. 7.

Strong said, “This is something we have done the last several years. The kids go out and sell pizzas. Not something we normally have here in Alamo that people can just go buy. It’s a service we try to provide the community with, something they normally don’t have, and an opportunity for us to earn some funds for our program.”

He said they use the funds for organizing a club team and expenses to play in a few out-of-state tournaments.

Selling the pizzas is received by the public very well, Strong noted. “We usually do pretty well. I think the people here like it.”

There are six types of pizza on the menu posted on Strong’s Facebook page plus breadsticks and cinnamon wheels for an additional charge.