This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

After having no measurable precipitation for over half of 2020, Lincoln County received a big snowfall in January 2021. The sheriff’s department in Pioche reported about 10 inches Monday evening (Jan. 25) and in the early morning hours on Tuesday, with eight inches falling in Caliente. Up to seven inches fell in Pahranagat Valley. Winter […]