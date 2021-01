This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The COVID-19 vaccination process continues its rollout in Lincoln Country without any significant reported side effects. Since last week’s considerable spike, the coronavirus has spread to six people in Lincoln County. The town breakdown is as follows: Alamo: 75 (1 new this week)Caliente: 120 (1 new this week)Panaca: 67 (2 new this week)Pioche: 56 (2 […]