This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Radon exposure is a reality for anyone who lives in Nevada, and January is national radon exposure action month. Exposure to radon comes in the form of a gas that, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “you cannot smell, taste or see.” While rumors have spread that the testing of nuclear weapons in […]