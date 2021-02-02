Letter: Recognizing Emergency Responders

Thank you for your article in the January 22nd paper recognizing the volunteer emergency responders throughout Lincoln County. The amount of hours responding to emergencies does not include the countless hours, days, and weeks attending trainings to acquire the skills and remain proficient in providing a high level of care or action the citizens expect or need.

As the past Lincoln County Emergency Manager/Fire District Chief, I recognized the service the Pahranagat Valley Fire Dept. and EMS personnel were providing the citizens of southern Lincoln County and those passing through the area who were in need of emergency services. Pahranagat Valley personnel would respond to calls way outside of their own district just as readily as those within their community. I recognized what the benefit would be by providing an apparatus that would enable a quicker, safer, more dependable response. I met with the fire department staff and presented my idea to them and they agreed that a new apparatus would definitely help out. I purchased the quick response engine as a Lincoln County Engine with the agreement that Pahranagat Valley Fire personnel would man it and respond to incidents outside of their fire district and in order to keep familiar with the operation and maintenance of the unit, to use it whenever, wherever the need arose. The color discussion can be handled in another chapter.

This is just one indication of the comradery that the First Responders have throughout the county. Eric and his staff still recognize the importance of volunteers and continue to support in any way that is needed. He has been involved in several projects and provided equipment that will benefit emergency operations throughout Lincoln County.

Rick Stever