Nevada adds jobs back in December

CARSON CITY – According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) December 2020 economic report, the Silver State added back 8,200 jobs (0.6%) since November 2020. When compared to December 2019, jobs are still down by 96,900 (-6.8%) for a current total of 1,328,300 jobs. Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in December 2020 compared to 3.7 percent in December 2019. Area total estimates are seasonally adjusted to account for regularly seen economic trends, but estimates discussing sector employment and sub-state unemployment rates are not adjusted for seasonality.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in December.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) increased by 6,800 jobs (0.7%) since November 2020 with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 3,500 jobs (1.9%). Compared to December 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 99,100 jobs (-9.5%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 62,300 jobs (-21.4%). The unemployment rate for the area was 10.4 percent and is still the highest in the state.

The Reno MSA had an increase of 4,400 jobs (1.9%) since November 2020 with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 2,900 jobs (5.5%). Compared to December 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 9,300 jobs (-3.7%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 6,600 jobs (-17.2%). The unemployment rate in Reno is 5 percent compared to 2.8 percent last year.

The Carson City MSA experienced an increase of 200 jobs (0.7%) since November 2020 with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 100 jobs (2.4%). Compared to December 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 2,000 jobs (-6.5%) with professional and business services sector down the most by 200 jobs (-8.7%). The Carson MSA has an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent in December 2020.

“The three MSAs of Nevada all continue to recover jobs since last month, however when compared to last year the recovery is more mixed. Las Vegas remains the hardest hit due to the leisure & hospitality sector still operating with limited capacity. In contrast, employment in the Reno area is only down 3.7 percent since December 2019, with Carson City in the middle. Unemployment rates continued to improve in most areas of the state since November, however overall unemployment remains particularly high in Las Vegas at 10.4 percent, compared to 5.0 percent in Reno and 3.5 percent in Elko” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

Additional Economic Report Highlights:

Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

· Las Vegas employment increased by 6,800 jobs (0.7%) since November 2020 and a decrease of 99,100 jobs (-9.5%) since December 2019.

· Reno employment had an increase of 4,400 jobs (1.9%) since November 2020 and a decrease of 9,300 jobs (-3.7%) since December 2019.

· Carson City employment had an increase of 200 jobs (0.7%) since November 2020 and a decrease of 2,000 jobs (-6.5%) since December 2019.

Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted):

· Las Vegas MSA’s unemployment was 10.4% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 11.8% and 3.5% in December 2019.

· Reno MSA’s unemployment was 5% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 5.6% and 2.8% in December 2019.

· Carson City MSA’s unemployment was 5.7% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 6.1% and 3.4% in December 2019.

· The unemployment rate in the Elko Micropolitan area was 3.5% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 3.8% and 2.6% in December 2019.

· The Fallon area’s unemployment was 3.8% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 4.2% and 3% in December 2019.

· The unemployment rate in Lyon County was 6% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 6.6% and 4.1% in December 2019.

· Douglas County’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 6% and 3.5% in December 2019.

· The unemployment rate in Nye County was 7.2% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 7.8% and 4.5% in December 2019.

· The unemployment rate in the Winnemucca area was 3.7% in December 2020 compared to November 2020’s rate of 4% and 2.6% in December 2019.

For more details, visit nevadaworkforce.com.