Nevada’s health insurance exchange enrolls nearly 82,000 Nevadans during open enrollment

CARSON CITY – The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals get connected to health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance Open Enrollment Period. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493 – a 5.8 percent increase.

“Even during one of the most turbulent and difficult years, many Nevadans made the smart decision to safeguard themselves and their loved ones by purchasing comprehensive and quality health insurance through Nevada Health Link,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “Our priority has always been to reduce the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals, families and children in Nevada. We do this by connecting them with plans appropriate for their needs, budget and lifestyle and providing subsidies to qualifying individuals that help offset the costs of insurance.”

This past open enrollment (Nov. 1, 2020 – Jan. 15, 2021) was the Exchange’s second enrollment period since transitioning to a State Based Exchange (SBE), which allowed the Exchange to operate more autonomously, including the ability to extend open enrollment by 30 additional days. The Exchange considers the enrollment figure “a huge success,” given the political uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) created by the recent presidential election as well as a recent Supreme Court hearing that challenged the ACA.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

While open enrollment has ended, certain Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving, can make an individual eligible for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that allows enrollment at any time during the year. An individual or household should report the life event within 60 days to get covered. For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927.