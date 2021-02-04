Extension distributing radon kits

The University of Nevada Caliente Extension office is coordinating with town boards and other groups in Lincoln County to give out free radon kits before the month of February is over.

Extension Educator, Dr. Don Deever will be distributing kits at the following places and times:

Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel (during Superbowl) on Feb. 7 @ 3:30 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m.

Panaca Town Board meeting on Feb. 8 @ 6 p.m.

Pioche Town Board meeting on Feb. 9 @ 2 p.m.

Kits will also be delivered at a future Alamo Town Board meeting at a date and time to be determined.

For more information, contact the Extension Office at (775) 726-3109.