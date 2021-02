Pahranagat Valley High School’s senior class is moving ahead with its annual Valentine’s dinner, albeit take-out only this year.

The dinner is on Saturday, Feb. 13, and if you would like to participate, you may contact one of the seniors or call the high school. The choices are prime rib or chicken, and the cost is $15 per person. You may choose your pickup time every half-hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.