New Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) sessions scheduled

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Sessions are available Feb. 8 and 22 and in Alamo and Panaca. Alamo’s will be held at the Lincoln County Annex from 9 until 11 a.m. Panaca’s will be at the Panaca Town Center from 1 until 3 p.m. For questions, call Chelsi Cheatom at (866) 687-2879.