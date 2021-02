This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Kathleen Hunt of Hiko has died after a battle with COVID-19, her family confirmed. The beloved wife, mother and grandmother was being treated for the disease in intensive care at the time of her passing, Feb. 2. However, it was still being determined if the cause of death was due to COVID or another condition. […]