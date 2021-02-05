Nevada Zero Fatalities focuses on distracted driving, intersection safety and pedestrian safety

NEVADA – During a time where individual liberties and independence are valued, Nevada’s Zero Fatalities program is capitalizing on the current cultural climate with the launch of “Save Yourself” – a multi-behavioral campaign with an emphasis on personal responsibility and self-preservation. The campaign will be implemented in phases each focusing on a different set of dangerous driving behaviors. Phase one of “Save Yourself” will address Distracted Driving, Intersection Safety and Pedestrian Safety behaviors now through March 2021.

“‘Save Yourself’ plays on the idea that most of us are just looking out for number one – ourselves,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett. “During an unprecedented year where so much is out of our control, it is absolutely within our control to focus on the road, stop on red and walk smart. By taking a new approach to traffic safety messaging, we’re asking Nevadans to do the bare minimum and save themselves, which will hopefully create a domino effect in reducing Nevada’s traffic fatality numbers as a whole, because Lives are on the Line.”

In 2019, nine distracted driving fatalities, 98 intersection fatalities and 62 pedestrian fatalities occurred on Nevada’s roadways, according to the program. In order to combat these fatal trends, Zero Fatalities will implement the “Save Yourself” campaign messaging in a combination of paid and earned media to reach audiences in both Northern and Southern Nevada.