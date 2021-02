This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Residents of Ash Springs expressed concerns over upcoming construction at Green Valley Grocery, formerly R Place store, which it purchased in 2018. Rogan Haslem, former manager of the R Place store, spoke on behalf of the residents at the county commission meeting, asking for their assistance in regards to concerns they have related to the […]