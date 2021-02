This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A fleet of 80 new golf carts is expected to arrive at the Coyote Springs golf course by March 1. Emila Cargill, vice president and general counsel of Wingfield Nevada Group, told the Record in a phone interview, “We’re looking to have a good year this year. Golf has been playing. Lots of players from […]