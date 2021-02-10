DMV Mesquite office implements weekly appointment system

The Department of Motor Vehicles’ Mesquite office, faced with daily long wait times and lines, will be trying a new approach beginning Monday, February 1.

The Mesquite staff will begin making appointments for customers for an entire week. Customers in line at the office at 550 W. Pioneer Blvd. will have their transactions screened and an appointment will be assigned if appropriate.

“Mesquite residents will no longer have to stand in long lines outside the office,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “We think this new approach will be a relief for residents and allow our staff to operate more efficiently.”

On Monday, February 1, the staff will begin by giving out appointments for the weeks of February 1 and February 8.

On Monday, February 8, customers will receive appointments for the week of February 15. Going forward, appointments will be given out each Monday for the following week.

Customers also will be screened and given instructions on DMV document requirements. Those who can complete their transactions online or at a kiosk will be asked to do so.

If all appointment slots are taken for the week, customers will able to get a day pass that will guarantee service at one of the DMV offices in Henderson or Las Vegas.

Mesquite appointments and passes are available to local residents only. Residents of the Las Vegas area are not eligible.

Mesquite residents may also book an appointment at the Henderson or Las Vegas offices on the web at dmvnv.com. All customers are encouraged to visit the website first to ensure they have everything necessary to complete their transaction.

Eventually, the DMV will be setting appointments for the Mesquite office by telephone. This system will take time to implement, however. No date has been set. The Department’s long-term plan for improvement is to push as many services as possible online.