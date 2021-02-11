Health insurance exchange to re-open through May 15

CARSON CITY – Nevada Health Link announced a 90-day Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for uninsured Nevadans, starting Feb. 15 through May 15. The SEP is in accordance with the Executive Order issued by President Joe Biden last month, in response to the ongoing national emergency presented by COVID-19.

“The Exchange is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Special Enrollment Period, giving uninsured Nevadans another opportunity to purchase affordable health insurance, especially as we continue to face unprecedented challenges during the ongoing pandemic,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “The SEP begins exactly one month after the closure of our traditional Open Enrollment Period for 2021 health insurance coverage, in which we connected nearly 82,000 Nevadans to comprehensive and quality health coverage through Nevada Health Link.”

Uninsured Nevadans will have 90 days – Feb. 15 through 11:59 p.m. on May 15 – to submit an application for health insurance on Nevada Health Link. This SEP is available for any Nevadan who missed the Open Enrollment Period and is uninsured.

The Exchange is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. Four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits), the organization said in a statement.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927; TTY: 711.