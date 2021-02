This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in Lincoln County, as the number of active cases has decreased dramatically over the last few weeks. The weekly report of cases from Grover C. Dils Medical Center is as follows: Alamo: 77 (no new cases)Caliente: 121 (no new cases) Panaca: 71 (4 new cases)Pioche: 59 (1 new case)Other: 11 (no new […]