Our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Kathleen Jo Hunt, age 71, passed away on February 2, 2021 in St. George, Utah with her husband by her side. She was born on January 19, 1950 in St. George, Utah to Leland Orson and Thelma Stratton Lamoreaux. She married Jonathan Dale Hunt December 20, 1967 in Henderson, Nevada and they were sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple for time and all eternity on March 18, 1972.

Kathleen belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed crafting and being with family, especially her grandchildren. She was someone who would listen to others, was funny, had a great laugh, and was very caring. She loved her husband and children, and always had a smile on her face.

Kathleen is survived by her husband John Hunt of Hiko, NV. Her children; Tammy (David) Cottam of Henderson, NV, Tracy (Michael) Sparrow of Hiko, NV, Jon (Becky) Hunt of Henderson, NV. Her brother Douglas (Charlene) Lamoreaux of Hiko, NV, along with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Thelma Lamoreaux. Her siblings and their spouses Richard (Martha) Lamoreaux, Gwen (Keith) Whipple, Glade (Lawana) Lamoreaux.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Alamo Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Church and again on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9:00-9:45 am at the Church. Interment will be in the Logandale, Nevada Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.