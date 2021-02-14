Joyce M. Slack, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Cedar City, UT on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 surrounded by her sweetheart and family. Joyce was born July 13, 1945 in Caliente, Nevada to Marel Decker and Delsa Winsor Bradshaw. She was the third child of four children.

Joyce was a kind, generous and loving wife and mother. Her love was always unconditional. She never ever complained about anything, especially when she was hurting or in pain. She always wore a smile on her face that warmed the hearts of those who had the pleasure and privilege to be around her. She has touched the lives of so many with her love and kindness. Joyce and Hal always had a welcome home to all those who visited and would do anything for them. She loved to cook for family and friends. Her children and grandchildren tell of her unconditional love. A love that permeated everything that she did.

Joyce loved going to the Slack family mountain property to relax and spend quality time with Hal, family, and all that joined them on the mountain. She enjoyed horseback riding, square dancing, water skiing, sewing, crocheting, and reading. So many have benefited from her amazing skills as a seamstress by wearing clothes or dresses she made or receiving blankets and needle point creations.

Growing up, Joyce lived in Pioche, Nevada with her family until their new home was built in the late 1950’s, when they moved to Panaca, Nevada. She graduated from Lincoln County High School in Panaca, NV as Valedictorian in 1963. She was active in all aspects of High School Life. She was in the Band, Chorus, Marching Group, Cheerleader and other activities. She was also the Nevada State President for the Future Homemakers of America (FHA).

After High School she attended BYU in Provo, UT on a scholarship, graduating with her Associates Degree before marrying William Mattson, September 5, 1964. They moved to Seattle, Washington where she worked as a secretary for Boeing. They later moved to Belmont, CA and shortly after she had two children. They later divorced, and she moved back to Panaca, NV for a short period of time before moving to Cedar City, UT.

Joyce went back to school at Southern Utah State College (SUSC) to study business education, later receiving her Bachelors Degree in 1976. She met Hal Slack on a blind date to go square dancing. They enjoyed each other’s company so much they decided to get married and blend their two families together, as Hal had three children of his own. Hal and Joyce were married on April 24, 1976 in Pioche, NV and later sealed together on March 25, 1977, for time and for all eternity, in the St. George Temple.

Joyce went back to school at Utah State University graduating with a Master of Education Degree in 1982. Joyce taught typing, keyboarding, and many other business classes at Cedar High School and Cedar Middle School.

She loved working with young people and was passionate about teaching and truly cared about her students, whether it was in the classroom or outside of school. She worked tirelessly for her family and her students until she retired from the Iron County School District.

Joyce was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints throughout her life and served in numerous callings over the years. It is with this faith, love, patience, and guidance that she raised her family. She will be truly missed.

Joyce is survived by her husband Hal Martin Slack; her 5 children, Roseanne Slack – Cedar City, UT; Angie Slack – Cedar City, UT; Jason (Kris) Slack – Cedar City, UT; Kris (Kevin) McMahon – Las Vegas, NV; and Greg Slack – Salt Lake City, UT.

Joyce is also survived by her brother, Gerald Winsor Bradshaw; sister, Colleen Bradshaw Flinspach; brother, Kenneth Marel Bradshaw; 14 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great, Great Grandchild. She is preceded in death by her loving Parents.

A private family funeral service and graveside service was held as per her request. Please visit www.sumortuary.com to leave condolences for the family, share a memory, or to just sign the guestbook.