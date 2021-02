This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I babysit for the children of family and friends for some extra cash. But while I have nothing to hide, I hate how everyone seems to have monitoring cameras. I feel like I’m in a cage, like if I let their kids run around in the house or we get out a big […]