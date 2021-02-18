Change at the helm of the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition

The Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC) announces a change in its executive director position. Betsy Macfarlan who served for many years, has retired. Her replacement is Eric Horstman. Eric is originally from Northern California and has worked for the last 27 years in the country of Ecuador first as a university student intern followed by a three year stint as a Peace Corps volunteer. After completing his Peace Corp service, Horstman stayed on in Ecuador to work as executive director of an Ecuadorian non-profit organization.

Horstman brings to the ENLC position broad and extensive experience in writing and developing management plans for protected areas including dry tropical forest restoration, forest fire prevention and control, agroforestry and biodiversity conservation.

The ENLC was formed in 2001 and conducts wildlife, vegetation and environmental surveys; noxious weed treatments in the Upper Meadow Valley CWMA, and other landscape restoration projects across nearly 10 million acres of public and private land in Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

The ENLC´s office is located at 1500 Ave F, Suite A in Ely and the contact information is 775-289-7974, execdir@envlc.org.