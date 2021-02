The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are asking for help to find 17-year-old Ashley Rogers.

She was last seen on Jan. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She may still be in the local area. She may be with a male companion.

Please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or LVMPD at 702-828-3111 if you have any information.