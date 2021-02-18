USDA grant deadline extended to March 31

CARSON CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is accepting applications for a grant that supports businesses and jobs in rural Nevada. The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Program can be used in rural areas to support targeted technical assistance, training, feasibility studies and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses.

Cities and counties, nonprofits, economic development authorities and Federally Recognized Tribes are eligible to apply. Individual businesses are not eligible to apply for this program.

In the past, the Nevada allocation has amounted to about $130,000. In addition, a separate Native American set-aside estimated at $2 million, is available through a national competition. In the past the RBDG funding helped the City of Caliente complete an economic assessment on the value of marketing itself as a mountain biking destination. In addition, the Reno Sparks Indian Colony accessed NX Level Business Training and the RBDG program funded the development of the Wells Band’s business incubator. Information on the RBDG is available online at https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-business-development-grants/nv

On Feb. 4, USDA Rural Development announced via Stakeholder Notice that applications will be accepted until March 31, 2021. If you are interested, please contact Michelle Kelly at michelle.kelly@usda.gov for assistance in Northern Nevada or Laura Chavez at laura.chavez@usda.gov assistance in Southern Nevada.

Grant applications should be submitted to:

USDA Rural Development

ATTN: Michelle Kelly OR Laura Chavez

1390 S. Curry St.

Carson City, NV 89703