As Lincoln County approaches the 800 mark for vaccinations distributed to the community, the number of new cases seems to indicate that our communities are slowly recovering from the most recent virus spike. This week’s case breakdown is as follows: Alamo – 78 cases (1 new case)Caliente – 121 cases (no new cases)Panaca – 73 […]