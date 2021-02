Dear Editor,

Bill Lang has been diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a form of neck/throat cancer that requires many trips to Las Vegas for facial reconstruction surgery and after-care. We are reaching out and asking you to “help us, help him.” We opened an account at Nevada Bank and Trust and America First Credit Union under the name Bill Lang Cancer Fund. Donations of any kind are greatly appreciated

Thank You,

Ron and Wendy Rounsville