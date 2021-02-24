Career resources available through Lincoln County Workforce

Lincoln County Workforce has openings for youth ages 18-25 to enroll for opportunities in work experience, training, and help getting diplomas.

The program places local young people with local businesses and covers 100 percent of the participants’ pay. There are also openings for the adult program (26+) for opportunities with local businesses hiring through an on the job training program, which provides 50 percent reimbursement to participating businesses. The program is inviting local businesses to participate as well.Please contact Heather Bailey for details at (435) 669-3466 or (775) 726-3800.