This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Dave Maxwell and Collin Anderson In a big step back toward normalcy, full-contact sports, including football, can resume this spring in Nevada. Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement in a news conference Feb. 17. The relaxation of COVID restrictions paves the way for the games to begin upon the permission of district superintendents and […]