With only one new COVID case reported in the county since last week, and only six active cases being monitored, along with the vaccine distribution, Lincoln County seems to be making some strides towards recovery. The weekly town breakdown of cases is as follows: Alamo – 79 (1 new case)Caliente – 121 (no new cases)Panaca […]