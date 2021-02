This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Groundwork has begun on the new facility at Green Valley Grocery in Ash Springs. County commissioners voted Feb. 16 to approve an upgrade to use type 2 gravel for Park Lane to the west of the Green Valley Grocery property. The new building will be about 5,300 square feet to the south of the current […]