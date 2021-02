This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Collin Anderson and Dave Maxwell With high school basketball limited in Nevada, local athletes and coaches had to improvise to get at least a few games in. In Panaca, coach Sean FitzSimons was determined to find a way to bring the sport back. While some suggested playing Utah teams during the pause in sports […]