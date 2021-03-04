Nevada DMV and DOT warn of text scam

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation are warning drivers of a texting scheme circulating in Nevada. These illegitimate messages ask recipients to update their driver’s license contact information with the Nevada Department of Transportation. Similar fraudulent texts have been reported in other states.

Anyone who receives this or a similar message should not provide any personal data and should delete it right away.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles issues driver’s licenses and identification cards in Nevada. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is a separate agency which does not issue licenses or ID cards. NDOT does not collect any personal information from motorists.

“It’s unfortunate that criminals are posing as a state agency to scam innocent people,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Officials say keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency’s website.

“If the message doesn’t look right, chances are it is not,” Butler added.

The DMV and NDOT will never ask for personal information through an unsolicited email or text. Nevadans can renew their license or ID and change their address through the DMV website at dmvnv.com. Other updates, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.