Nevada Cattlemen’s Association awarding two scholarship opportunities

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association (NCA) is pleased to announce our 2021 scholarship opportunities. NCA will again be offering two scholarships. The NCA Scholarship will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This scholarship is open to all Nevada High School graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in an agriculture related field. The amount of this scholarship for 2021 will be $1,500.

The NCA is also pleased to announce the continuation of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working towards their degree in agriculture. The 2021 Marvel/Andrae Scholarship amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company. This scholarship is to recognize the legacies of Tom & Rosita Marvel and Jim & Sharon Andrae and the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to our ranching industry.

Eligibility & application requirements for the NCA Scholarship include:

Applicant must be a senior graduating from a Nevada High School.

Applicant must plan to attend a Community College or a 4-year College or University.

Applicant must be seeking a degree in an agriculturally related field.

Applicant must have at least a 2.5 GPA. A copy of the student’s official transcripts is required.

Applicant must submit a typewritten essay of 1,000 to 1,500 words on any current issue involving the beef industry, including references cited.

Three letters of reference.

Eligibility & application requirements for the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship include:

Applicant must plan to attend or be currently attending a Community College or a 4-year College or University.

Applicant must be from Nevada and pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related field.

Applicant must have at least a 2.8 GPA. A copy of the student’s transcripts is required.

Returning students that were previous recipients of the NCA Scholarship will be eligible to apply for the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship.

Applicant should submit a cover letter outlining their background, current studies, and College or University they are currently attending and educational goals.

Students and Educators interested in these two great Scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org, or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy. A completed application form and required information must be postmarked by April 9, 2021 and sent to: Attn: Research & Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email with the subject line, “2021 NCA Scholarship Applicant (Your Name)” to nca@nevadabeef.org.