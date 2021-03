This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Beautification Committee held its first meeting of the year Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Depot. The major discussion was setting the date for the May Cinco de Mayo event, approved by the city council at the Feb. 18 meeting. Another meeting will be held April 20 to finalize the plans. Betsy […]