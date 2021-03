This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There were no Homecoming activities for Pahranagat Valley High School last fall because there was no football season. However, there is a football season now, albeit a short one, and the Panthers did have Homecoming all this week, concluding with a non-league football game against Beaver Dam on Friday. Coach Brett Hansen said it’s been […]