The Pahranagat Valley High School girls volleyball team had a match in Tonopah March 12. Coach Milly Walch said the girls beat the Muckers 3-1. The Lady Panthers followed the same pattern as their opening match at Mineral County, losing the first set but coming back to take the next three to win the match. […]